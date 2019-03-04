Jays' Stroman says he'll give away most of his shoes
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman stretches with teammates during baseball spring training in Dunedin, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Nathan Denette)
Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 11:09AM EST
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman is giving his shoe collection a change-up.
Stroman posted a video of his collection to social media on Sunday. The video shows neatly arranged shoes covering the floor of a home’s front foyer and closet, as well as part of a staircase.
“Been about this sneakerhead life since I was a young one,” Stroman tweeted.
“Downsizing though. Going to give away and donate more than 100 pairs soon.”
Stroman, 27, is currently in Dunedin, Fla., with the Blue Jays for spring training. He has given up two runs – both on solo home runs – in four innings of action.
Jays fans are hoping Stroman can return to his dominant 2017 form after a disappointing 2018 campaign.