

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman is giving his shoe collection a change-up.

Stroman posted a video of his collection to social media on Sunday. The video shows neatly arranged shoes covering the floor of a home’s front foyer and closet, as well as part of a staircase.

Sheesh. Keeping the dope ones and giving away/donating the rest! #HDMH pic.twitter.com/4xzGscWxM7 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) March 3, 2019

“Been about this sneakerhead life since I was a young one,” Stroman tweeted.

“Downsizing though. Going to give away and donate more than 100 pairs soon.”

Stroman, 27, is currently in Dunedin, Fla., with the Blue Jays for spring training. He has given up two runs – both on solo home runs – in four innings of action.

Jays fans are hoping Stroman can return to his dominant 2017 form after a disappointing 2018 campaign.