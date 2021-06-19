BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Toronto Blue Jays acquired reliever Jacob Barnes from the New York Mets on Saturday in exchange for pitching prospect Troy Miller.

Barnes, 31, has a 1-1 record with two saves and a 6.27 earned-run average over 19 relief appearances this season with the Mets. The six-foot-two 231-pound right-hander has a 4.53 ERA over his six-year career.

He was designated for assignment last Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run by Manny Machado in a 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Miller, 24, was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA over seven appearances with advanced-A Vancouver and double-A New Hampshire this season. He signed a minor-league contract with Toronto in 2018.

The Blue Jays' bullpen has struggled mightily of late. The team recently dropped below the .500 mark after a decent start to the regular season.

Toronto (33-35) took a five-game losing streak into its road game against Baltimore (23-46) later Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2021.

With files from The Associated Press.