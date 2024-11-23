Sports

    • Jason Kelce's wife announces she is pregnant with the couple's fourth child

    Recently retired Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce and wife Kylie watch a women's field hockey match Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Colombes, France. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Recently retired Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce and wife Kylie watch a women's field hockey match Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Colombes, France. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
    Share

    Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's wife announced Friday that she's pregnant with the couple's fourth child.

    Kylie Kelce posted a photo on Instagram of the couple's three young daughters reacting to the news. The oldest daughter, Wyatt, appears to be cupping her head in shock. The middle daughter, Elliotte, is smiling. The youngest, Bennett, is in tears. All three girls are wearing pink sweaters embroidered with "Big Sister."

    A caption attached to the photo reads: "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!"

    The couple's agent, Emily Ries, confirmed the pregnancy on Saturday.

    Jason Kelce played 13 years with the Eagles before retiring this past March. He was named to the Pro Bowl seven times during his career. He appeared with the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs and his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs ultimately defeated the Eagles 38-35.

    Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift.

    Kylie Kelce's post had garnered more than a million likes as of Saturday morning.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News