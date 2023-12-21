Sports

    • Jaromir Jagr enters Czech league action at age 51

    NHL legend Czech Republic's Jaromir Jagr gestures prior the start of the NHL hockey game between San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators played in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) NHL legend Czech Republic's Jaromir Jagr gestures prior the start of the NHL hockey game between San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators played in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    PRAGUE -

    Jaromir Jagr has made his ice hockey season debut at age 51 for his hometown Kladno Knights in the Czech league.

    Jagr began his 36th professional season with an assist to help Kladno come back from 3-0 down at league leader Pardubice. Kladno eventually tied the score but conceded a short-handed goal to lose 4-3.

    He skated for 13 minutes, 44 seconds. He didn't talk to reporters after the game but coach Otakar Vejvoda called Jagr's contribution "excellent."

    His return is expected to be a boost for Kladno, which is second to last on the table.

    He has started the season in Kladno's 26th game, but late starts are not uncommon for Jagr, who entered last season in game No. 27.

    Jagr made his debut for Kladno as a teenager and returned to the club -- which he now owns -- in 2018 after the Calgary Flames released the NHL's second all-time leading point-scorer.

