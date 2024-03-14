Sports

    • Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads stolen ahead of Penguins tribute night

    Jaromir Jagr pictured in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar) Jaromir Jagr pictured in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
    PITTSBURGH -

    Jaromir Jagr is missing. Well, the bobbleheads of the former NHL star are anyway.

    The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday that a shipment carrying bobbleheads of the franchise icon was stolen after arriving in California.

    The team had intended to give the bobbleheads away to fans during Thursday night's home game against the San Jose Sharks. Instead, the club will give fans a voucher that will allow them to pick up the item at a later date.

    Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin said in a statement the club has contacted state and federal authorities to look into the incident.

    "While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at (the) game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans," Acklin said in a statement.

    The team retired Jagr's No. 68 during a pregame ceremony last month. The 52-year-old Jagr, the NHL's second all-time leading scorer, remains an active player on the team he owns in his native Czech Republic.

