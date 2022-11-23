Japanese World Cup fans stay after match to clean trash from stadium

Japanese World Cup fans had a lot to celebrate Wednesday after their team beat Germany but many put the party on hold to help clean up the stadium.

Following Japan's stunning 2-1 win over Germany in Group E action, the team's supporters took it upon themselves to pick up rubbish left behind in the stands of Khalifa International Stadium.

Photos show fans decked out in Japan soccer jerseys, and armed with blue trash bags, moving through the stadium seats picking up pop bottles and other garbage left on the stadium floor.

Japanese fans were also seen removing trash following the tournament's opening match between Qatar and Ecuador despite their team not even playing at the time.

Social media personality Omar Al-Farooq was in the stadium for the opening match and caught up with some of the fans.

Japanese fans clear rubbish from the stands at Khalifa International Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

"Japanese never leave rubbish behind," a fan told Al-Farooq. "We respect the place."

Some fans were seen handing out trash bags before the end of a match.

Japan fans are giving garbage bags to collect the trash after the game pic.twitter.com/A5WEna62L6 — Winners Club (@WinnersCB) November 23, 2022

This isn't the first time Japanese fans pitched in to help clean the stadium, many were seen cleaning up at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the Woman's World Cup the following year.