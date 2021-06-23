Advertisement
Japanese soccer player Yokoyama comes out as transgender
Published Wednesday, June 23, 2021 1:47PM EDT
In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Washington Spirit forward Kumi Yokoyama dribbles the ball during the second half of an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against Chicago Red Stars at Zions Bank Stadium, in Herriman, Utah. Yokoyama said they are transgender, a revelation praised in the U.S. where they play in the National Women’s Soccer League but an identity not recognized in Japan. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
TOKYO -- Japanese soccer player Kumi Yokoyama said they are transgender - a revelation praised in the U.S. where they play in the National Women's Soccer League but an identity not legally recognized in Japan.
The Washington Spirit forward said they felt more comfortable with their gender identity while living in the United States and that teammates and friends were supportive. On a former teammates' YouTube channel, Yokoyama said: “I'm coming out now. In the future, I want to quit soccer and live as a man.”
U.S. President Joe Biden praised Yokoyama and NFL player Carl Nassib for their courage and said kids were seeing themselves “in a new light” because of the two athletes' revelations.