Japan makes arrests on bribery suspicions in Tokyo Olympics

This photo shows the headquarters of Aoki Holdings Inc., a clothing company, in Yokohama, near Tokyo Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. A former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee board member and three people from the clothing company that was a surprise sponsor of the 2020 Games were arrested on bribery suspicions Wednesday. (Kyodo News via AP) This photo shows the headquarters of Aoki Holdings Inc., a clothing company, in Yokohama, near Tokyo Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. A former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee board member and three people from the clothing company that was a surprise sponsor of the 2020 Games were arrested on bribery suspicions Wednesday. (Kyodo News via AP)

