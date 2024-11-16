Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, Mike Tyson won't say he's finished at 58

In Pictures Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype
The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell, and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a championship belt within two years.
Mike Tyson didn't rule out another return to the ring after the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion's first sanctioned pro bout since 2005.
An event hyped like a prize fight turned into a glorified sparring session, the eight-round bout won by Paul in a lopsided unanimous decision at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys on Friday night.
There will continue to be questions for Paul over when he will fight a contender in his prime, as opposed to aging former champs, mixed martial artists or journeymen boxers.
The 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer's answers have been consistent, and now he has a timeline.
“I think it could happen in the next 24 months,” Paul said. “I truly, truly believe in my skills and my ability and my power. And the cruiserweight division is seemingly open for the taking on that timeline.”
Tyson, whose last fight before retiring was a loss to Kevin McBride 19 years ago, said he was confident in taking on Paul because of an entertaining exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in front of no fans during the pandemic in 2020.
A shorter fight (instead of 10 or 12 rounds) with shorter rounds (two minutes instead of three) and heavier gloves fell far short of entertaining.
The International Boxing Hall of Famer came at Paul hard in the opening seconds, and briefly again to start the second round. Otherwise, he mostly let Paul come to him, and Paul said he thought Tyson was too fatigued to be a threat beyond the third round.
Still, Tyson wouldn't say it was his last fight after the officially recorded loss dropped his record to 50-7 with 44 knockouts.
“It depends on the situation,” Tyson said before suggesting a fight with Paul's older brother, LoganPaul, who was standing near him in the ring.
“I'll kill you, Mike,” Logan Paul shot back, using an expletive for emphasis.
There's no question the younger Paul will be back in the ring. The former social media influencer started boxing about 4 1/2 years ago and has always said he wants to be a championship fighter.
“He’s a very good fighter,” said Tyson, the undisputed heavyweight champ from 1987-90, after Paul won 80-72 on one judge's scorecard and 79-73 on the other two.
Paul still has plenty to prove, though. He is 11-1 with seven knockouts, the only loss to Tommy Fury, the less-accomplished brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.
The former Disney Channel star has proven he can create hype for just about any fight.
The first live sports event on the streaming platform Netflix drew tens of millions of viewers, with Paul suggesting it was 120 million while also saying the company he co-founded, Most Valuable Promotions, would provide numbers Tuesday.
According to reports, Paul’s payday was US$40 million, compared with US$20 million for Tyson. Paul mentioned his number during a promotional event over the summer.
Organizers estimated the AT&T Stadium crowd at 72,000, and it appeared to be a legitimate number.
“There may never be another moment like this in boxing, but I believe we can find something,” Paul said. “And I think there are a few names out there that make sense, that the events will be just as big.”
In the days before his fight with Tyson, Paul mentioned super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, considered one of the best boxers in the world.
An opponent of that magnitude is probably at least several fights away for Paul, and it might not be long before age becomes an issue for the 34-year-old Alvarez.
Paul's camp will never question its ability to put on a show.
“Boxing is ebbs and flows, ups and downs, big events, small events, medium-size events,” said Nakisa Bidarian, Paul's promoter. “Our philosophy is it’s not about what is the decision that happens in the ring. It’s about the attitude that you have and the product you create and how you entertain the fans. And there’s no more entertaining of an athlete than Jake Paul.”
A pair of independent Montreal city councillors have tabled a motion to get the city to declare a state of emergency on homelessness next week.
A new Nanos Research study reveals that a majority of Canadians support spending tax dollars on building bicycle infrastructure off the road, but that bike lanes on roads worsen traffic flow.
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
Health officials said Saturday they have confirmed the first U.S. case of a new form of mpox that was first seen in eastern Congo.
David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.
New York City politicians are calling on Whoopi Goldberg to apologize for suggesting that a local bakery declined a birthday order because of politics.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with South American leaders in Peru today, in his second day at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
There are new calls to crack down on the sale of high-tech devices that can be used to clone key fobs and steal cars, in the wake of a W5 investigation that found the devices are falling into the hands of thieves.
For nearly 45 years, the identity of the human remains found along a rural road north of Toronto remained a mystery. It was on July 16, 1980, when a Markham, Ont. resident made the discovery near a wooded area on Eleventh Concession, between 14th and Steeles avenues. Unbeknownst to them, the remains belonged to William Joseph Pennell, a convict who had escaped a Kingston prison a month earlier.
A Winnipeg pawn shop owner is speaking out after a violent robbery at his McPhillips Street location.
It's a brisk, bright autumn morning when Julie-Ann McNeilly comes barrelling down a dirt road, steps out of her van and dives deep into the history of Johnny's Store.
Eight people were killed and 17 others injured in a stabbing attack on a college campus in the eastern Chinese city of Yixing on Saturday, police say.
Gabon is holding a referendum on a new constitution, more than one year after mutinous soldiers seized power in the oil-rich Central African nation.
Israeli ground forces reached their deepest point in Lebanon since they invaded six weeks ago, before pulling back early Saturday after fierce battles with Hezbollah militants, Lebanese state media reported.
Javier Milei's Argentina cast the sole vote against a non-binding UN resolution that denounced violence against women and girls.
Donald Trump's choice of Matt Gaetz to be attorney general has many U.S. Justice Department employees reeling, worried not only about their own jobs but the future of the agency that the Trump loyalist has railed against.
King Arthur, a figure so imbued with beauty and potential that even across the pond, JFK's presidency was referred to as Camelot — Arthur’s mythical court. But was there a real man behind the myth? Or is he just our platonic ideal of a hero — a respectful king, in today's parlance?
Former Canadian ambassador to the U.S. Derek Burney is calling Canada a 'laggard,' and says the country needs to do 'major work' on its defence spending if it wants to be taken seriously on other issues with the United States.
Canada's elections chief wants a ban on the misrepresentation of candidates and other key players in the electoral process through manipulation of their voice or image without consent.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with South American leaders in Peru today, in his second day at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
For Mark Siemens, one of the worst things is the smell. The third generation farmer in B.C.’s Fraser Valley is still grappling with what started as a disturbing discovery on Halloween and has now ended with the loss of his entire 45,000-bird flock.
The two biggest children’s hospitals in Montreal - the CHU Sainte-Justine and Montreal Children's Hospital - are asking parents to avoid bringing their children to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in patients.
While it remains small compared to established online spaces such as X, Bluesky has emerged as an alternative for those looking for a different mood, lighter and friendlier and less influenced by Musk.
A species of marine worm that scientists lost sight of for almost 70 years has finally resurfaced, thanks to some eagle-eyed sleuthing and a seahorse less than an inch long. When researchers analyzed images of tiny seahorses taken by scuba divers, they found evidence of photobombing worms in the hundreds, living alongside the seahorses in coral colonies from Japan to Australia.
The moon has some new stories to tell. Scientists have published the first detailed analyses of the historic cache of lunar soil and rock that China retrieved from the far side of the moon this year.
The United States Postal Service might have found a way to unite a nation bitterly divided after this month's election: It's releasing a Betty White stamp.
In the new horror movie, 'Heretic,' Hugh Grant plays a diabolical religious skeptic who traps two scared missionaries in his house and tries to violently shake their faith.
Olav Thon, a billionaire who went from selling leather and fox hides in his youth to build one of Norway's biggest real estate empires, has died. He was 101.
Counseling and health services firm Equinox on Friday disclosed a data breach involving the personal health information of some current and former clients, as well as staff and has notified the individuals likely to have been affected.
The CRTC is looking at how to redefine Canadian content, launching a new consultation with plans to hold a public hearing in the spring.
It's a growing trend online: fragrance influencers who rave about the beauty, sexiness and notes of vanilla in perfume have caught the attention of Canadian teenagers who are, in turn, flocking to cologne counters across the country.
The ancient Colosseum in Rome has witnessed some historic battles, with toga-clad crowds once packing the gigantic venue to watch gladiators slug it out against opponents including lions and baboons.
The Timmins rock band Miners and Sons have made history. The group performed a rock concert in the world’s deepest base metal mine below sea level, breaking a Guinness World Record.
Like Wonka’s famous golden ticket, the Pittsburgh Pirates are offering a scrumdiddlyumptious prize in exchange for a rare, one-of-a-kind baseball card of their star pitcher Paul Skenes.
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
A rockfall has closed a stretch of Highway 7 in British Columbia's Fraser Valley.
Video circulating on social media shows several security guards at a Surrey, B.C., mall physically pinning a teenage girl to the ground as she cries out in distress.
There are new calls to crack down on the sale of high-tech devices that can be used to clone key fobs and steal cars, in the wake of a W5 investigation that found the devices are falling into the hands of thieves.
A man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a hit-and-run in Niagara Falls that left one pedestrian dead and another in serious condition early Saturday morning.
After failed attempts at securing the long-awaited “Eras Tour” concert tickets in Toronto, Alexis Abou-Chalha thought she was out of luck. However, when Ticketmaster surprised fans with additional seats before the six-show series started, they were able to snag last minute tickets.
A sparkling spectacle is back at the Wilder Institute-Calgary Zoo.
Alberta RCMP have charged a fifth person in the death of Calgarian Tara Miller.
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and injured by police after he allegedly injured multiple people with a weapon in Ottawa's east end Friday night.
A single-vehicle rollover Friday afternoon left one person dead, another injured and closed Glen Road in eastern Ontario for approximately eight hours, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
An Ottawa driver has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 Friday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Health-care professionals in Quebec continue to denounce the government’s privatization of the network as it starts tightening the belt with hiring freezes.
Despite English being a linguistic minority in the province, the consensus among the large crowd at the Quebec Writers’ Federation (QWF) annual gala was that English writing is still a vibrant part of Quebec culture.
Centenarian Mary McEachern says she knew what her husband wanted when he died. The problem is, his will says otherwise.
An Edmonton woman was charged in the drowning of a five-year-old girl last month.
All three Maritime provinces are working on alternatives to ensure residents receive vital mail, like government cheques, after Canada Post workers hit the picket lines Friday morning.
The Home Crafters of Cape Breton is attracting shoppers searching for unique gifts to Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., from Nov. 15 to 17 for the 37th annual Christmas Festival of Crafts.
Groups working to help victims of domestic violence in Nova Scotia say a recent string of murders of women provides just a glimpse of the extent of intimate partner violence in the province, and they say more action is needed to protect victims.
Winnipeg police are asking the public to help identify a suspect involved in a machete attack last month.
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
The Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade returns today at 5 p.m. and be streamed live on CTV News Winnipeg.ca.
Several areas in southeast Saskatchewan are under a snowfall warning on Saturday.
Thousands of Canada Post workers, including those in Saskatchewan, have gone on strike ahead of the busy Christmas season.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have come up short of the Grey Cup, but the season was a substantial improvement on two fronts: the team made the playoffs, and the number of former Riders in the championship was down from 2023.
Kids and the young-at-heart lined Weber Street to catch a glimpse at old saint nick as the Lions Club of Kitchener held it’s annual Santa Claus Parade Saturday morning.
A former elementary school principal in Waterloo, Ont. has pleaded guilty to charges that include luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to someone believed to be under the age of 16.
Saskatoon police are investigating a sudden death in the 1300 block of 8th Street East.
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions involving multiple vehicles Saturday morning following freezing rain and icy road conditions in Saskatoon.
A Saskatoon rubber manufacturer is taking the province to court, claiming millions of dollars in damages for breach of a contract as part of a dispute that's lasted more than two years.
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
A 72-year-old teacher from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving two victims under the age of 16.
The Timmins rock band Miners and Sons have made history. The group performed a rock concert in the world’s deepest base metal mine below sea level, breaking a Guinness World Record.
London Transit Commission has received $5.1 million per year, for the next 10 years from the Canada Public Transit Fund, supporting long-term capital transit needs in London.
Easton Cowan was the star of the ice last night, bringing home two goals to secure the London Knights victory over the Sarnia Sting.
November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and St. Joseph’s Healthcare is shining a light on people that are finding a community of support in digital spaces.
One person was left with signs of hypothermia after being rescued from Kempenfelt Bay in the early hours of the morning.
Police in Barrie are investigating what is being described as a series of ‘violent’ incidents that occurred early Saturday morning.
Nottawasaga OPP are searching for two suspects who were involved in an alleged theft at a store in Alliston this week.
Essex OPP is on the scene of an investigation in the area of 4th Street and Railway Avenue in Belle River this afternoon.
Quentin Musty scored twice as the Wolves dumped the Spitfires in OHL action last night.
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
Intense flooding that hammered British Columbia's coast last month has led to more than $110 million in insured damage claims.
A Nanaimo nurse has agreed to a seven-day suspension for accessing patient records without authorization.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Early Friday morning, the union representing Canada Post workers officially went on strike. The strike will have a wide-reaching impact on many Canadians, and it comes at a difficult time for charities.
A back-and-forth question between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi when it comes to calling a Lethbridge-West byelection has no distinct answer nearly five months later.
Two hundred students from across southern Alberta set sail at the University of Lethbridge Thursday, in cardboard boats.
A Sault Ste. Marie program that gives people on social housing the opportunity to purchase a newly renovated home has just changed the lives of another local family.
About 700 Canada Post workers are walking the picket lines in communities across northeastern Ontario.
After receiving reports of a dangerous and erratic driver, police in Sault Ste. Marie charged the driver of a vehicle on Highway 17 this week.
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
