NORTH BAY, Ont. -- Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., used a four-point seventh end to down Calgary's Kevin Koe 7-3 in late-draw pool play Thursday at the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters tournament.

Jacobs, a four-time Grand Slam title winner, improved to 2-1. He started the day with an extra-end loss to Team Glenn Howard in the morning draw.

Koe, the reigning Brier champion and world silver medallist, dropped to 1-2 with one round-robin game remaining.

Also Thursday night, Regina's Matt Dunstone qualified for the playoffs with a 5-4 win over Winnipeg's Mike McEwen. At 1-3, McEwen was eliminated from playoff contention.

On the women's side, Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones improved to 3-0 by beating Satsuki Fujisawa (1-2) of Japan 5-2 to qualify for the playoffs.

Anna Hasselborg (3-0) of Sweden also secured a playoff berth, edging Eve Muirhead (0-2) of Scotland 4-3.

Kerri Einarson (2-1) of Gimli, Man., topped Team Casey Scheidegger (2-2) of Lethbridge, Alta., 7-3. Saskatchewan's Amber Holland is filling in at skip this week for Scheidegger, who is expecting her second child.

The playoffs are set for this weekend at the opening Grand Slam event of the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.