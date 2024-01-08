Sports

    • Ja Morant's season is over because of a shoulder injury. The Grizzlies say he needs surgery

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hangs from the rim after dunking against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hangs from the rim after dunking against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

    Ja Morant's season is over, with the Memphis Grizzlies announcing Monday night that their star guard needs surgery to repair a tear in his right shoulder.

    Morant got hurt in practice on Saturday, the Grizzlies said. He was in a sling for the Grizzlies' game against Phoenix on Sunday, and then the news came a day later about how serious the issue us.

    “Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear,” the Grizzlies said.

    Morant missed the first 25 games of the season while serving an NBA suspension for displaying a gun on social media. He returned and averaged 25.1 points in nine games, with the Grizzlies going 6-3 in those contests.

