'It's all I know:' Canadian driver Robert Wickens says he will return to racing
In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, Robert Wickens prepares to qualify for an IndyCar series auto race in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 12:57PM EST
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Robert Wickens says he will be in a race car again, saying it's "all I know."
Sitting in a wheelchair and looking to be in good spirits, the Canadian driver talked to media today ahead of Sunday's season-opening IndyCar race.
Wickens, 29, suffered a spinal cord injury during a crash in August an IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway and has been rehabilitating in a Denver facility.
The driver from Guelph, Ont., won't compete this season but his Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team is saving a spot for him if he is ever cleared to return.
Wickens said even if he doesn't fully recover from his injury, he could always learn to drive a car using hand controls.
Still, Wickens said he wants to return to driving as he left it -- challenging for wins and podium finishes.