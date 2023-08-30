'It happens a lot': Pickleball injuries rise with sports popularity

According to Pickleball Canada, one million Canadians are now playing pickleball at least once a month. But as the sport rises in popularity, so, too, have the number of injuries associated with it. (Heather Butts) According to Pickleball Canada, one million Canadians are now playing pickleball at least once a month. But as the sport rises in popularity, so, too, have the number of injuries associated with it. (Heather Butts)

