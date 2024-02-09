ISU defends its decision to give Russians bronze medal from Beijing Olympics after doping case

More listeria-contaminated foods removed from shelves: Here are the recalls for the week
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
The governing body that oversees figure skating defended its decision to award the bronze medal from the 2022 Beijing Olympics to the Russian squad Friday, despite the disqualification of team member Kamila Valieva for a highly publicized doping violation that caused a reshuffling of the medals.
The International Skating Union published an amended standings late last month, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Valieva was at fault for the violation and banned her for four years. But while the ISU stripped the Russians of the 10 points she had earned in each of her two events, it declined to bump up the placement of athletes that finished below her.
That didn't matter when it came to gold and silver — the United States had enough points to move into first place and Japan had enough to move into second. But it did mean that Canada, which had finished fourth at the Winter Games, was still a single point behind the Russian team in the new ordering, keeping that nation out of the medals in the team event.
“In any complex and extraordinary situation like this, the reallocation of points could negatively affect the relative team ranking, adversely impacting teams that had nothing to do with the incident in question,” the ISU said in a statement Friday.
Skate Canada said it was “extremely disappointed" in the decision and that it was considering its options for an appeal.
The national governing body's position is that the ISU did not appropriately apply Rule 353, which states "competitors having finished the competition and who initially placed lower than the disqualified competitor will move up accordingly in their placement.” But the ISU dismissed that claim, stating its decision was based “on a comprehensive evaluation from legal experts,” that found Rule 353 did not apply because of “applicable rules and principles that are specific” to the Olympic team event.
“The ISU has remained resolved to ensure that the applicable rules and principles as well as the CAS decision are correctly followed,” its statement read, “and that any changes to the results were applied accordingly.”
Meanwhile, Russian Olympic officials also have vowed to appeal the reordering in an attempt to regain the Olympic title, arguing that ISU rules mean sanctions against Valieva “cannot be the basis for reviewing the results of the team event.”
The final decision on awarding medals remains with the International Olympic Committee, which the head of the United States Olympic and Paralympic body said is “as eager as we are” to get the gold medals to the American skaters." Several of them have said their hope is that a special ceremony would be held during the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris.
“There is no scenario at this point in which Team USA is not the gold medal winners,” USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland told reporters on a recent call, “so we are focused on getting the gold medals awarded.”
The IOC executive board will next meet from March 19-21 in Lausanne, Switzerland, at the same time that Canada is hosting the figure skating world championships in Montreal.
The case has dragged on for years because of its unique and complex circumstances.
Valieva was just 15 when she performed at the Beijing Games, and her protected status as a minor was one of the reasons that a separate CAS panel was persuaded to allow her to skate after a positive test taken before the Olympics came to light.
Valieva’s lawyers argued her positive test for trimetazidine was due to contamination from medication they claimed was being taken by her grandfather. She also was taking two oxygen-boosting medications not banned in sports.
“Upon their return from China we honored these athletes as Olympic champions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after the CAS decision was announced last month. “We are convinced that they will always remain Olympic champions to us, whatever decisions may be taken in that regard, even unfair ones.”
Six Russian jets were spotted flying near U.S. airspace on two separate occasions this week, according to Norad.
Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record on Friday as temperatures climbed above 13 C during an unseasonably warm February.
The city of Ottawa is officially looking to hire a 'night mayor,' offering a salary of nearly $112,000 a year for someone to develop the city's nightlife economy and try to shake off the reputation as the town that fun forgot.
A small group of hostages' families is pushing a different message: Let the army first finish the job of defeating the militant group, even if that delays the return of their loved ones.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday slammed the report by a Justice Department special counsel into Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents that raised questions about the president's memory, calling it "politically motivated" and "gratuitous.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif declared victory in national elections on Friday, saying his party has emerged as the largest and would talk to other groups to form a coalition government as it had failed to win a clear majority on its own.
Authorities in a northern Indian town imposed an indefinite curfew and ordered police to shoot violators after clashes over the construction of a Muslim seminary and a mosque left at least five people dead and more than 150 injured, officials said Friday.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has signed a $3.1-billion health-care deal with the federal government to increase access to primary care and reduce wait times.
Indigenous communities and leaders across the country cheered Friday as the Supreme Court of Canada upheld the federal government's child welfare law, affirming that First Nations, Metis and Inuit have sole authority over the protection of their children.
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Puberty blockers have been in the spotlight since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban the medications for children 15 and younger, unless they have already started the treatment. Here's what health-care professionals say about the medications and why they are used.
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
Astronauts from Turkiye, Italy and Sweden returned to Earth on Friday, ending a private three-week mission to the International Space Station.
Astronomers have discovered a 'super-Earth,' or a world larger than our planet, orbiting a star about 137 light-years away. A second planet, thought to be the size of Earth, may also be orbiting the same star.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Lisa Frankenstein,' 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' and 'Float.'
Seiji Ozawa, the Japanese conductor who amazed audiences with the lithe physicality of his performances during three decades at the helm of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, has died, his management office said Friday. He was 88.
Disney announced a sequel to the hit 2016 animated film on Wednesday, and even revealed a release date.
Most Canadian companies locked in their Super Bowl ad space long before anyone knew the Kansas City Chiefs would make it to the final match, but experts say many of those brands will be looking to score big with the audience drawn in by the team's most famous fan: Taylor Swift.
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
These three fans, all in their 80s, go to every Super Bowl.
A slew of Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) artifacts can now be seen at the Hockey Hall of Fame, in honour of the league’s inaugural season.
She won't be in uniform or on the field, but pop superstar Taylor Swift will certainly be a part of Ontario sports betting's Super Bowl landscape.
A young driver is facing charges after travelling more than double the speed limit just 10 minutes after earning his G licence.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
