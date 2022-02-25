Islanders' Zdeno Chara breaks NHL record for games by defenceman

New York Islanders defenceman Zdeno Chara waves to the crowd as he is congratulated for breaking Chris Chelios' NHL record for games played by a defenceman, during a game against San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe) New York Islanders defenceman Zdeno Chara waves to the crowd as he is congratulated for breaking Chris Chelios' NHL record for games played by a defenceman, during a game against San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

