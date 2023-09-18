Iranian soccer fans flock to Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel after he arrives in Tehran with Saudi team

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during a friendly soccer match against Paris Saint-Germain in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema have won a combined total of 11 UEFA Champions League titles and, starting Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, they lead the Saudi Arabian challenge in the Asian edition.(Kyodo News via AP, File) Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during a friendly soccer match against Paris Saint-Germain in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema have won a combined total of 11 UEFA Champions League titles and, starting Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, they lead the Saudi Arabian challenge in the Asian edition.(Kyodo News via AP, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News