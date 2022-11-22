Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on Mahsa Amini protests

The front page of the hard-line Iranian newspaper, Vatan-e Emrooz, bottom, with a headline reading in Farsi: "Wounded, but hopeful," shows Iranian soccer player Mehdi Taremi during the match on Monday with England in the World Cup in Qatar which Iran lost 6-2, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Iran is playing at the World Cup as it is being rocked by monthslong protests following the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman who had been earlier arrested by the country's morality police. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) The front page of the hard-line Iranian newspaper, Vatan-e Emrooz, bottom, with a headline reading in Farsi: "Wounded, but hopeful," shows Iranian soccer player Mehdi Taremi during the match on Monday with England in the World Cup in Qatar which Iran lost 6-2, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Iran is playing at the World Cup as it is being rocked by monthslong protests following the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman who had been earlier arrested by the country's morality police. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

