IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating sports bodies in Ukraine
The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC on Thursday for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine.
Last week, Russian Olympic officials provoked the dispute by including the sports councils in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia as its members.
"(This) unilateral decision," the International Olympic Committee said in a statement, "constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in accordance with the Olympic Charter."
The provocation in sports politics finally pushed the IOC to suspend the Russian Olympic body, a move which it has resisted during the near 20 months since the country invaded Ukraine.
The decision by the IOC executive board comes seven months after it publicly supported Russian athletes by advising governing bodies of Olympic sports to find ways of returning them to international competitions ahead of next year's Paris Olympics.
That IOC policy to ease a blanket ban was in defiance of calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and many Ukrainian athletes to maintain the exclusion of athletes from Russia and Belarus.
Those vetting processes by different sports will continue despite the IOC suspension imposed Thursday, which does not affect Belarus.
"The suspension of the national Olympic committee doesn't affect in any way the participation of independent athletes," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said at a news conference after the board meeting.
Adams said the Russian Olympic Committee had been informed of its suspension before the IOC announced it publicly.
Russia remains excluded from international events in team sports.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING First Canadian evacuation flight leaves Israel with 130 passengers on board
The first Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flight airlifting Canadian citizens and their families out of Israel has departed with approximately 130 passengers on board, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Thursday morning.
More than 90 per cent of people killed by western Afghanistan quake were women and children, UN says
More than 90 per cent of the people killed by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in western Afghanistan last weekend were women and children, UN officials reported Thursday.
Important to understand 'why this pressure cooker exploded': Canadians on Israel-Hamas war
There are almost 5,000 Canadians registered in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank and many more in Canada with family and friends caught in the Israel-Hamas war. CTVNews.ca shares some of their stories.
Warning: Graphic Israeli official says government cannot confirm babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
The Israeli government has not confirmed the specific claim that Hamas attackers cut off the heads of babies during their shock attack on Saturday, an Israeli official told CNN, contradicting a previous public statement by the Prime Minister's office.
BREAKING IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating sports bodies in Ukraine
The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC on Thursday for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine.
Black student suspended over his hairstyle to be sent to an alternative education program
After serving more than a month of in-school suspension over his dreadlocks, a Black high school student in Texas was told he will be removed from his high school and sent to a disciplinary alternative education program on Thursday.
What to know on the sixth day of the latest Israel-Gaza war
Palestinians say civilians are paying the price as the latest Israel-Gaza war rolls into a sixth day of fighting. People in Gaza spent the night in darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'crush and destroy' Hamas.
Air Canada pilot fired after anti-Israel social media posts
An Air Canada pilot has been fired after he shared anti-Israel social media posts of himself during a protest in Montreal.
Nazi in Parliament had major impact on Canada's international reputation: Nanos poll
Nearly one in two Canadians say the recent errant honouring of a 98-year-old Nazi veteran in Parliament has had a major impact on Canada's reputation abroad, while one third think Canada is providing too much financial support to Ukraine, recent Nanos polling finds.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING First Canadian evacuation flight leaves Israel with 130 passengers on board
The first Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flight airlifting Canadian citizens and their families out of Israel has departed with approximately 130 passengers on board, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Thursday morning.
-
Nazi in Parliament had major impact on Canada's international reputation: Nanos poll
Nearly one in two Canadians say the recent errant honouring of a 98-year-old Nazi veteran in Parliament has had a major impact on Canada's reputation abroad, while one third think Canada is providing too much financial support to Ukraine, recent Nanos polling finds.
-
Israel-Hamas war: Canada details airlift plans, hostage team amid 'horrors' unfolding
The Canadian government will begin airlifting citizens and their families out of Israel by Thursday or Friday, while pledging no stone will go unturned as officials continue to seek confirmation of how many Canadians have been killed or remain missing, while providing new details about plans to send hostage negotiators.
Health
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
-
Deadly bird flu reappears in U.S. commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota
Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah and raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.
-
Five years later, researchers say the impacts of legalizing cannabis in Canada have been mixed
Since Canada's legalization of cannabis five years ago, researchers say the policy has had mixed results in terms of public health and justice reform.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
-
It’s not 'Star Wars'-level tech yet, but doctors get a step closer to a bionic hand with special surgery and AI
While Luke Skywalker’s human-like bionic hand is still years away, scientists say they are a step closer with this newest prosthetic technique, and doctors hope others will soon benefit from this approach.
-
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft -- a jumble of black dust and rubble that's the most ever returned to Earth.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.
-
Sony's Access controller for the PlayStation aims to make gaming easier for people with disabilities
Paul Lane uses his mouth, cheek and chin to push buttons and guide his virtual car around the 'Gran Turismo' racetrack on the PlayStation 5. It's how he's been playing for the past 23 years, after a car accident left him unable to use his fingers.
-
Taylor Swift's concert film to get early-access screenings in U.S., Canada
Taylor Swift, the cultural juggernaut known for shattering records, said on Wednesday that the documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will offer one-day early-access showings in the U.S. and Canada.