IOC puts trust at risk by seeking ways to allow Russia to compete at Olympics: EU official

Sweden's Minister for Social Affairs and Public Health Jacob Forssmed speaks during his arrival for a meeting of EU sports ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, May 15, 2023. A boycott of the Paris Olympics by European Union countries is not on the table, the country currently in charge of the 27-nation bloc's presidency said on Monday, urging the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Games. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Photo) Sweden's Minister for Social Affairs and Public Health Jacob Forssmed speaks during his arrival for a meeting of EU sports ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, May 15, 2023. A boycott of the Paris Olympics by European Union countries is not on the table, the country currently in charge of the 27-nation bloc's presidency said on Monday, urging the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Games. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Photo)

MORE SPORTS NEWS