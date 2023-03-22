IOC president Thomas Bach defends Russia stance amid pro-Ukraine protest

IOC (International Olympic Committee) president Thomas Bach walks in the finish area of the alpine ski, men's World Championship downhill, in Courchevel, France, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) IOC (International Olympic Committee) president Thomas Bach walks in the finish area of the alpine ski, men's World Championship downhill, in Courchevel, France, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

MORE SPORTS NEWS