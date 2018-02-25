

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

10 p.m.

The IOC president, Thomas Bach, says that by marching together at the Winter Games, athletes from South and North Korea showed they both believe in "a peaceful future."

In his wrap-up speech at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Games, Bach said athletes from the divided Koreas showed that sport brings peoples together and builds bridges.

He said the IOC "will continue this Olympic dialogue" after the games.

Athletes from the two Koreas marched together at the ceremony, the North Koreans easy to spot in their largely red coats.

Bach hailed the Pyeongchang Olympics as "the games of new horizons."

Bach also posed for a group photo with some of the athletes who have stood out in Pyeongchang, including skier Lindsey Vonn and Tongan cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua. He was again bare chested, as he was at the opening ceremonies, despite the numbing cold.5 p.m.

9:50 p.m.

The Pyeongchang Olympics have closed with a performance by popular boy band EXO.

The nine-member South Korean-Chinese group took the stage Sunday at the closing ceremony of the games.

One of the band's biggest fans is Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva, who won the silver medal in women's figure skating Friday. She wrote on Instagram that she had her "dreams come true" by meeting members of EXO.

The president of the International Olympic Committee declared the Pyeongchang Games closed, marking the end of this year's Winter Olympics. The next Winter Games will be held in Beijing in 2022.

9:40 p.m.

The president of the International Olympic Committee has declared the Pyeongchang Games closed, marking the end of this year's Winter Olympics.

Thomas Bach made the declaration during closing ceremonies held before tens of thousands on the eastern end of the Korean Peninsula. As part of the ceremony, the Winter Games were "handed off" to Beijing, which will host them in 2022 after staging the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Bach called Pyeongchang the "games of new horizons."

These games were punctuated by unexpected diplomacy between the two estranged Koreas, North and South, that resulted in their fielding a joint Olympic team -- a diplomatic accomplishment that could signal an enduring thaw between the rivals.

Officials from both North Korea and the United States, which wants the North to give up its nuclear weapons, attended both the closing and opening.

During the closing, the South Korean president's office announced that a North Korean delegate had said Pyongyang is willing to hold talks with the U.S.

9:20 p.m.

IOC President Thomas Bach has handed off the Olympic flag to the mayor of Beijing, Chen Jining, symbolising the Winter Games' journey over the next four years from Pyeongchang, South Korea, to the Chinese capital in 2022.

Beijing will be the first city to host both the summer and winter games. It hosted the summer edition in 2008.

The handover of the Olympic flag from one host city to the next was followed by a high-tech lightshow where illuminated giant pandas and dancers skated around the Olympic Stadium.

9 p.m.

The medal ceremony for the women's cross country skiing 30km mass start classic is taking place at the closing ceremony. The 37-year-old Marit Bjorgen of Norway won her eighth career gold medal and 15th overall since she began competing at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

Bjoergen won five medals at the Pyeongchang Games, more than any other athlete.

Medals are also being presented for the men's mass start 50km. Iivo Niskanen won Finland's first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games. Russian athletes won silver and bronze. The Olympic flag was raised for them instead of Russia's flag because Russia is still being punished for doping in Sochi in 2014.

The Russian athletes marched into the stadium without their flag hours earlier in the ceremony, after the IOC upheld the ban against them. They wore jackets with the "Olympic Athlete from Russia" logo on the chest.

8:55 p.m.

American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy wants to know what Ivanka Trump is doing at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Games.

Kenworthy tweeted a photo of his teammates Sunday and said: "So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well... Everyone except Ivanka."

He then used an abbreviated profanity in asking why she was there.

The elder daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump is watching the closing ceremony in the same box as South Korean President Moon Jae-In and top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol. She has said the purpose of her visit is to advocate maximum pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear program.

Kenworthy earlier made headlines when he shared a televised kiss with his boyfriend after his Olympic run.

8:45 p.m.

The South Korean president's office says a North Korean delegate to Olympics has said Pyongyang is willing to hold talks with U.S.

The Blue House, South Korea's presidential office, reported the news during the games' closing ceremony. It did not immediately have further details.

The United States and North Korea, which have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war after an armistice in 1953, have been at odds for decades. In recent months the war of words between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated as the North tests nuclear missiles and Washington pushes it to disarm.

U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, is at the closing ceremony and sitting in the same box with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Worker's Party Central Committee. They did not appear to interact when South Korean President Moon Jae-in shook hands with dignitaries at the beginning of the ceremony.

8:30 p.m.

The athletes are marching into Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium for the closing ceremony of the Winter Games

Those who won medals are wearing them. Most are waving at the crowd.

Flagbearers from all of the countries came first and are standing in a circle in the centre of the stadium and waving the flags as the athletes parade in around them.

Volunteers wearing hats with the Olympic tiger mascot, Soohorang, are dancing around them.

8:20 p.m.

A top North Korean official and U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter are in the same VIP box to watch the closing of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Worker's Party Central Committee, sat behind presidential adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump, who was smiling as luminaries were introduced. She did not appear to interact with the North Korean official.

Both stood for South Korea's national anthem.

If they communicated, it would represent unusual direct contact between the White House and the upper echelons of North Korea's government.

8:15 p.m.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is watching the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the same box as Ivanka Trump, daughter of and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump. IOC President Thomas Bach is also in the box with them.

Moon shook their hands as he was introduced at the start of the ceremony.

Ivanka Trump is leading the U.S. delegation to the ceremony. She has spent the past two days attending events and meeting athletes.

An electric guitarist is playing surrounded by performers in traditional dress.

8 p.m.

The closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics is officially underway.

Athletes will march, the popular K-pop band EXO will perform, and Pyeongchang officials will officially hand over responsibility for the Winter Games to Beijing, which will host them in 2022.

A high-level delegation of officials from North Korea is expected to attend. Also in attendance will be Ivanka Trump, the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump. She's leading the U.S. delegation.

One thing that won't happen is the Russian delegation marching under its own flag. Athletes will march under the Olympic flag and in neutral uniforms as continued punishment for doping in Sochi in 2014.

7:45 p.m.

People are filing into Pyeongchang Olympic stadium for the closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics.

Dancers from all over the world are entertaining the crowd and an announcer is trying to get people pumped up. It's about 33 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius,) much warmer than it was for the opening ceremony, but people are still taking advantage of packs with hand warmers, blankets and hats that were left on their seats.

Among those in attendance are the North Korean cheerleaders who have captivated the world over the past few weeks.

They filed into the Olympic Stadium a couple of hours before the ceremony got underway. Some people took selfies with them in the background.

A high-level delegation of officials from North Korea is expected to attend. Also in attendance will be Ivanka Trump, the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump. She's leading the U.S. delegation.