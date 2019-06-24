

Graham Dunbar and Daniella Matar, The Associated Press





LAUSANNE, Switzerland - Italian officials insisted their debt-hit economy can support hosting the 2026 Olympics, and brought Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte to tell voters on Monday his country is united behind the project.

Sweden's prime minister insisted his apparently skeptical nation really wants to host the Winter Games, after the mayor of Stockholm took the stage and sang an Abba lyric to persuade Olympic officials they could dance and have the time of their lives.

The two Winter Games candidates -- favoured Milan-Cortina and long-time underdog Stockholm-Are -- made their final pitches to International Olympic Committee members in a nine-hour meeting to elect a winner.

"We submit with full confidence to your judgment," said Prime Minister Conte, whose government faces increasing European Union scrutiny of Italy's national debt.

Both candidates would likely have failed to get this far in previous Olympic bidding contests.

The IOC has relaxed previously strict rules that demanded financial guarantees and government support earlier in the process.