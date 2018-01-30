

The Associated Press





LAUSANNE, Switzerland - The International Olympic Committee says it is "very concerned" about claims that the new doping sample bottles for next month's Pyeongchang Games can be opened.

The bottles were introduced last year to increase security after investigators found Russians were able to surreptitiously open bottles at the Sochi Olympics and exchange dirty urine samples with clean ones previously provided the same athlete.

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency is now examining the new bottles after receiving reports from a laboratory that the bottles can be opened manually when frozen.

The IOC says in a statement that it "is very concerned about this issue" and has asked WADA to ensure the integrity of drug testing in Pyeongchang. The IOC adds it has "full confidence in WADA that they will find a solution."