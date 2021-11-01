International Handball Federation to allow women to wear shorts instead of 'sexist' bikini bottoms

Women's volleyball players are pictured in this 2020 Summer Olympics file photo dated Aug. 5, 2021. Women wear similar bikini bottoms in the sport of beach handball, but the International Handball Federation (IHF) has changed its uniform rules to allow beach players to wear shorts instead following complaints that the previous regulations were sexist. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Women's volleyball players are pictured in this 2020 Summer Olympics file photo dated Aug. 5, 2021. Women wear similar bikini bottoms in the sport of beach handball, but the International Handball Federation (IHF) has changed its uniform rules to allow beach players to wear shorts instead following complaints that the previous regulations were sexist. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

