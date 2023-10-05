Interim coach Mauro Biello names strong Canada squad for Japan friendly
Interim Canada coach Mauro Biello, in his first squad selection since taking over from the departed John Herdman, has summoned a strong lineup for an Oct 13 friendly against Japan.
Milan Borjan, Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Alistair Johnston, Ismael Kone and Cyle Larin are included in the 23-man roster for the game at the Denka Big Swan Stadium in Niigata, a warm-up for crucial November CONCACAF Nations League matches that double as Copa America qualifiers.
No. 44 Canada, along with the 11th-ranked U.S., No. 12 Mexico and No. 46 Costa Rica, has been drawn directly into the two-legged Nations League quarterfinals. The winners there qualify for the 2024 Copa America as well as the Nations League finals in March.
The quarterfinals losers will meet in a pair of play-In matches to determine the final two CONCACAF teams at Copa America.
The Canadian men are 1-2-0 all-time against No. 19 Japan, winning 2-1 the last time they met -- in a World Cup warm-up game last November.
"I am excited about this roster as there is a good mix of experience and young talent that will allow us to compete against a very good opponent," Biello said in a statement. "This is an opportunity to bring our group together and build on our cohesion and tactical discipline. Japan will be a great test for us as we prepare for the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in November."
There is a first call-up for Luc de Fougerolles, a 17-year-old Fulham defender who saw first-team action for the English Premier League team during its pre-season U.S. tour this summer. Born in England, de Fougerolles qualifies for Canada via his Canadian-born father.
Borjan is joined by LAFC 'keeper Maxime Crepeau, sidelined after breaking his leg in the 2022 MLS Cup final, and Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair.
The roster features 10 players from Major League Soccer, including three from the Vancouver Whitecaps, two from CF Montreal and one from Toronto FC.
Canada sat out the FIFA September international window and is only playing one match in October, a thin schedule Canada Soccer blamed on "financial constraints" and its "inability to confirm an additional high-quality opponent."
The Canadian men are 4-2-2 this year, last playing in July when they lost a penalty shootout to the U.S. in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal in Cincinnati. Both losses came at the hands of the Americans.
Herdman stepped down in late August as Canada coach to take over Toronto FC. Biello, a former Canadian international who both coached and played for Montreal, had served as his assistant.
Biello will be working with a new coaching staff, given most of Herdman's assistants have also gone to TFC.
Canada Roster
Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan, SK Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia); Maxime Crepeau, LAFC (MLS); Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United (MLS).
Defenders: Sam Adekugbe, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Moise Bombito, Colorado Rapids (MLS); Derek Cornelius, Malmo FF (Sweden); Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich (Germany); Luc de Fougerolles, Fulham (England); Alistair Johnston, Celtic (Scotland); Richie Laryea, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Kamal Miller, Inter Miami CF (MLS); Steven Vitoria, GD Chaves (Portugal)
Midfielders: Mathieu Choiniere, CF Montreal (MLS); Stephen Eustaquio, FC Porto (Portugal); Ismael Kone, Watford (England); Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC (MLS); Harry Paton, Motherwell (Scotland); Samuel Piette, CF Montreal (MLS).
Forwards: Charles-Andreas Brym, Sparta Rotterdam (the Netherlands); Jonathan David, Lille OSC (France); Junior Hoilett, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Cyle Larin, RCD Mallorca (Spain); Liam Millar, Preston North End (England).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023
