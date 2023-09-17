Inter Miami loses first game since Lionel Messi’s arrival as Argentinian superstar rested
Since Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami, the club has experienced a turnaround in its fortunes, going unbeaten in 11 games after a nine-game winless streak.
But that all changed on Saturday as Inter Miami sunk to a 5-2 defeat against Atlanta United, after taking to the field without Messi who was rested for the first time since signing for the club in July.
Inter Miami scored first following a superb Leonardo Campana goal in the 25th minute, as he controlled the ball with his chest, chipped it over a defender, and volleyed it into the net.
However, Atlanta United scored three unanswered goals in just eight minutes, courtesy of Tristan Muyumba, a Miami own goal and Brooks Lennon, to take a 3-1 lead into halftime.
Inter Miami cut Atlanta's deficit in the 52nd minute after Campana converted a penalty from the spot following a handball in the box but its comeback was short-lived as Atlanta ran away with the match scoring two more goals from Giorgos Giakoumakis and Tyler Wolff to seal victory.
Despite Messi's absence, about 72,000 fans flocked to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
One fan told CNN's Don Riddell that he had paid almost US$2,000 to see Messi play while another said that she "wanted to go home right now" on learning he was not going to feature.
A club source told CNN the decision was made to rest the Argentinian World Cup winner due to the number of games he has played since signing for the club in July.
The turf field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta did not play a role, the source said.
Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda said he found out through X, formerly known as Twitter, that Messi would not be playing, and urged his team to change the narrative around the game.
"Honestly, I told the players, there are a lot of things out there in the atmosphere and everything seems to be about Inter Miami," he said, according to ESPN. "We have to turn that to about us."
Inter Miami's next match is scheduled for Wednesday when the club hosts Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, while Atlanta also next play on Wednesday against D.C. United at Audi Field in Washington D.C.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall recorded in the Maritimes during Lee
Parts of Southern Nova Scotia and the Atlantic shore, reported winds that reached tropical storm force on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.
BREAKING | Ex-Leafs coach Mike Babcock resigns from Blue Jackets amid investigation
Mike Babcock resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job, following word earlier this week of him asking players to show him photos on their phones.
BMO to shutter retail auto finance business as bad debt mounts
BMO Financial Group says it will close its retail auto finance business in order to reroute resources following a rise in bad debt.
The economic roller-coaster of a small Ontario town fuelled by chocolate and cannabis
A small eastern Ontario town that was once known as the province's chocolate capital is preparing for the sweet return of Hershey's.
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
EU pledges crackdown on 'brutal' migrant smuggling during visit to overwhelmed Italian island
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged the swift return of 'irregular' migrants and a crackdown on the "brutal business" of migrant smuggling Sunday during a visit with Italy's premier to a tiny fishing island overwhelmed with nearly 7,000 arrivals in a single day this week.
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
Bees 'mummified' over 3,000 years ago discovered in southwest Portugal
Bees that existed during the time of the pharaohs that were found 'mummified' inside cocoons in Portugal could hold some clues to combatting climate change, researchers say.
Politics
-
Parliament resuming as parties jockey for position on cost of living, housing fixes
Members of Parliament will return to their seats in the House of Commons on Monday as the governing Liberals lay out major new housing and cost-of-living initiatives.
-
Canada's housing crisis will take years to solve: finance minister
An affordable housing crisis that is hurting the Canadian government's popularity will take years to resolve, even if construction hits an 80-year high, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Saturday.
-
'High drama' possible when Zelenskyy speaks at UN with Russian delegation present: Rae
The presence of both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a potential high-level representative from the Russian government at this week's United Nations General Assembly will be a challenging but necessary event, Canada's UN ambassador says.
Health
-
New closures as Alberta parents warn of adverse E. coli effects
More children have tested positive for E. coli at six additional daycare sites in Calgary, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health.
-
Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms recalled for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
-
An FDA advisory group confirmed some popular decongestants are ineffective. Now what do we do?
Phenylephrine is the main ingredient used in many common over-the-counter congestion products. It is safe to use, but an independent advisory committee to the FDA agreed Tuesday that it is ineffective in pill form. Other forms like nasal sprays are still believed to be effective.
Sci-Tech
-
This Canadian robotics start-up is using AI to help artists make nearly-identical copies of original paintings
A Canadian art-tech start-up based in Montreal is using robotics and artificial intelligence for visual artists to reproduce their artwork at scale, using robotic paint brush attachments to precisely mimic the brush strokes of original pieces.
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
-
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
-
Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three U.K. news organizations
Three British news organizations reported Saturday that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
-
Drew Barrymore, 'The Talk' postpone daytime shows until after Hollywood strikes
Drew Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, now says she'll wait until the labour issues are resolved. Hours later CBS' 'The Talk' did the same.