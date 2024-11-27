Intact Financial signs partnership deal with women's pro hockey league

Property and casualty insurance company Intact Financial Corp. has signed a multi-year partnership deal with the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Under the agreement, Intact will be the official home and auto insurance partner of the PWHL in Canada, supporting the league's three Canadian teams.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Intact says it will also work with the league to expand access to games for underserved youth and increase opportunities for girls to play hockey.

The PWHL begins its second season on Saturday.

Its Canadian teams are the Montreal Victoire, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.