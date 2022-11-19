Injury concerns linger for Canada ahead of World Cup opener against Belgium

Alphonso Davies of Canada, right, and Stephen Eustaquio are two players working to return to full fitness ahead of the World Cup alongside goalkeeper Milan Borjan according to an update from head coach John Herdman on Saturday. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images) Alphonso Davies of Canada, right, and Stephen Eustaquio are two players working to return to full fitness ahead of the World Cup alongside goalkeeper Milan Borjan according to an update from head coach John Herdman on Saturday. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS