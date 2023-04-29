Injured Embiid 'doubtful' for Game 1, says 76ers coach

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, rear, defends against Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, rear, defends against Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MORE SPORTS NEWS