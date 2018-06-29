

The Canadian Press





SASKATOON -- A junior hockey player who was injured in the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash is making progress but is not yet able to speak.

Defenceman Layne Matechuk's family has released a statement updating his recovery from a brain injury.

His family says he was in a coma for the first month and doesn't appear to know what happened.

He has transferred Saskatoon hospitals to continue his rehabilitation and the family says the road ahead won't be easy.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in April when their bus and a semi-trailer collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 players -- including Matechuk -- were injured.