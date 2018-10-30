Info on drug use was concealed in report on Hernandez death
In this Oct. 9, 2013, file photo, former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez attends a pretrial court hearing in Fall River, Mass. Hernandez died in 2017, at age 27. (AP Photo/Brian Snyder, Pool, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 12:11PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 1:20PM EDT
BOSTON -- A lawyer representing the family of Aaron Hernandez says investigators concealed information about possible drug use by the late NFL star just before his prison suicide.
The Boston Globe reported Tuesday an inmate told Massachusetts investigators Hernandez had been smoking K2 -- sometimes called synthetic marijuana -- for two days and "wasn't in the right frame of mind."
Those comments were redacted from a state report but obtained by the lawyer, George Leontire, who pressed officials to release the full record.
A correction department spokesman says the information was kept from the public to avoid compromising a separate investigation into prison drug activity.
Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder when he was found hanging in his cell, just days after being acquitted of a separate double-killing in Boston.