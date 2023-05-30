IndyCar certain to investigate wheel that flew over stands after Indy 500 wreck: penske

A wheel flies near a section of grandstand in the second turn after a collision between Kyle Kirkwood and Felix Rosenqvist during the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. IndyCar owner Roger Penske says he is certain series officials will investigate what led to a wheel coming loose during a crash in the Indianapolis 500, which ended up sailing over the catch fence and grandstands before landing on a parked automobile. (Jef I. Richards /The Indianapolis Star via AP) A wheel flies near a section of grandstand in the second turn after a collision between Kyle Kirkwood and Felix Rosenqvist during the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. IndyCar owner Roger Penske says he is certain series officials will investigate what led to a wheel coming loose during a crash in the Indianapolis 500, which ended up sailing over the catch fence and grandstands before landing on a parked automobile. (Jef I. Richards /The Indianapolis Star via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS