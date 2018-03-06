

CTVNews.ca Staff





Dozens of members of the Ochapowace First Nation in Saskatchewan travelled to Edmonton last week to cheer on Ethan Bear, the NHL’s newest Indigenous player.

Bear, 20, is a defenseman with the Edmonton Oilers. He got his first 15 minutes of ice time last Thursday in a match against the Nashville Predators.

Bear is hardly the first Indigenous player in the league. Fred Saskamoose, joined the Chicago Blackhawks in 1954, and players like Carey Price and Jordan Nolan have made strides on their own teams.

For Bear, following in their footsteps has been an extraordinary moment.

“It’s pretty unreal,” he told CTV News. “You know, the excitement and the nerves and everything just clashing together was pretty cool.”

Sitting in the stands Thursday were Bear’s grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. The player said he was thankful to see so many familiar faces in the crowd.

And despite travelling across North America for games, Bear said his mind is never too far from home. Every summer, Bear returns home to hold a hockey camp for his community.

“I’m the same kid I grew up with when I was 12 years old, skating in those rinks and going to school on the res and I’m the same person, they talk to me like I’m their friend, and we’re all basically family,” he said.

The love goes both ways. The display case at his home rink is filled with photos and newspaper clippings documenting his precocious rise to hockey stardom.

Morley Watson, general manager of the Chief Denton George Memorial Complex, said it was always clear that Bear would go on to athletic greatness.

“We watched his progress, we watched the commitment that he had at a very young age. And we saw the commitment of his family. This young man was very, very special. And he had a work ethic second to none,” Watson said.

Bear said he knows that every time he laces up his skates, he’ll have supporters watching him from back home -- and he hopes to make them proud.

“I try to hold myself the best way I can -- you know, represent my family and my community the best way possible,” he said.

Bear’s next game is Thursday, when the Oilers face off against the New York Islanders.

With a report from CTV’s Alberta Bureau Chief Janet Dirks