Indigenous Football Australia pushes for direct funding out of Women's World Cup legacy

Australia players pose for a group photo with the Aboriginal flag prior to women's soccer match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File) Australia players pose for a group photo with the Aboriginal flag prior to women's soccer match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS