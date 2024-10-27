Indiana Fever fires coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change

Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.
The Indiana Fever fired coach Christie Sides on Sunday, the organization announced.
Sides went 33-47 in her two seasons with the squad, including going 20-20 this season. The Fever made the playoffs as the sixth seed and were swept in the first round by the Connecticut Sun.
Indiana is the sixth team to make a coaching change this offseason, with Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington also making moves.
The Fever have a strong young core led by Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.
"We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth," Fever president of basketball operations Kelly Krauskopf said.
"While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future."
Krauskopf came back to the Fever earlier this month after spending time with Indiana Pacers.
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
Giving away used clothes for a second life feels like an act of charity – and it often is. But it’s become more complicated. A W5 investigation has discovered allegations that organized crime players are muscling in on charities to access their donation bins.
With jaw-dropping big wall ascents and a life packed with adrenaline and adventure, climber Tommy Caldwell has had a career worthy of – and captured by – a feature film.
Recounts will begin Sunday afternoon in two ridings where candidates were separated by fewer than 100 votes following the initial count in the B.C. election.
How Iran chooses to respond could determine whether the region spirals further toward all-out war or holds steady at an already destabilizing level of violence.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Not all that glitters is gold, but the value of the precious metal has been surging this year.
A vehicle rammed into a crowd outside a cathedral in Mexico and injured at least 16 people Saturday night, local authorities said.
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
Author and historian Brent Wilson released a new book on New Brunswick airmen from the First World War.
Canadian cities are struggling with the seemingly intractable problem of homelessness and trying various approaches to stop people from sleeping rough, often with mixed results.
When B.C. teenager Amanda Todd sat in front of her computer and detailed the relentless bullying and extortion she'd faced on social media, it sent a shock wave to parents around the world.
Fighters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ran riot in east-central Sudan in a multi-day attack that killed more than 120 people in one town.
Voters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, started going to the polls Sunday in a mayoral race pitting incumbent Mayor Ricardo Nunes against lawmaker Guilherme Boulos.
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance insisted that Donald Trump’s attacks on 'the enemy within' were not directed at Democratic Party leaders but dissenting Americans he described as 'far-left lunatics.'
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will crisscross the United States to visit all seven battleground states in the coming days, part of a final blitz before the Nov. 5 election.
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme says there has been a “significant reduction”to the public safety threat since six Indian diplomatic officials were expelled from the country last week.
Minister Gary Anandasangaree has apologized to a group of Ontario First Nations for mismanagement of their money over a century ago.
Whole Foods Market is joining the growing list of brands whose frozen waffles have been recalled in Canada this week because of possible listeria contamination.
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has hosted the online competition since 2019 to raise awareness about the bat's ecological importance.
Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. are cracking down on a troubling spread of child sexual abuse imagery created through artificial intelligence technology — from manipulated photos of real children to graphic depictions of computer-generated kids.
The search for a popular tortoise that went missing from his home in Piedmont is over after his owner said he came home.
Lizzo has taken a rather silly reference to her on a recent 'South Park' episode and elevated it to a hilarious Halloween costume.
'I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,' Beyoncé said at a campaign rally for Kamala Harris.
Phil Lesh, a classically trained violinist and jazz trumpeter who found his true calling reinventing the role of rock bass guitar as a founding member of the Grateful Dead, died Friday at age 84.
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Bank of Canada, GDP figures, and results for Enbridge, Parkland, and Imperial Oil.
Natural gas producers in Western Canada have white-knuckled it through months of depressed prices, with the expectation that their fortunes will improve when LNG Canada comes online in the middle of next year.
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the world has become more prone to supply shocks which create more risks to inflation, but the central bank is in a better place to deal with them now that inflation is under control.
Two witches talk about their daily rituals, from spell-casting to TikTok posting, and how they discovered their magic.
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as celebrities requesting their own pieces.
Real Madrid, the Spanish league and the local government condemned racist insults against Barcelona's player Lamine Yamal during Saturday's 'El Clasico.'
Shortly after failing to capitalize on a late two-man advantage, the Winnipeg Jets got a second chance and didn't waste it.
Based on initial appearances, there are signs indicating the automobile industry is in healthy shape – for now.
A town in southern Alberta will be one of the first to let golf carts be driven on select roads as part of a provincial pilot program.
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
Three properties in the Deep Cove area of North Vancouver were ordered to evacuate Saturday night.
Arshdeep Bains got a solid vote of confidence before suiting up for his hometown Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
Ontario is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer.
More Torontonians will be able to get their doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what to know.
Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand is requesting a meeting with her provincial counterpart to tackle the rising issue of re-Vinning and fraudulent vehicle registrations.
A day of hope turned into a day of despair for the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.
One person is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorized scooter and a vehicle.
What could be more timely than an epic, award-winning (Pulitzer, Tony) American drama about money problems?
The Canadian Premier League (CPL) playoffs are underway and Atlético Ottawa is hosting York United at TD Place for their quarterfinal matchup.
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
Two people are facing charges after a "high-risk" traffic stop on Highway 401 near Prescott, according to provincial police.
Stem cell biologist Jacob Hanna has received a lot of worldwide attention since his team at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel created a synthetic human embryo.
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and injured seven people after a fight broke out at an event in Montreal early this morning.
Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal walked off the job early Sunday for a one-day strike aimed at putting pressure on their employer amid difficult contract talks.
Lac La Biche RCMP took a man they believed to be armed and dangerous into custody Sunday morning.
Following an investigation, four Albertans have been charged in relation to the murder of a Manning, Alberta resident.
A worker was killed on the job in Stony Plain on Tuesday, one day after a worker was killed in northwest Edmonton.
With a provincial election announcement expected Sunday, Nova Scotia’s political party leaders have announced events.
The Westfield & District Recreation Association hosted its first Witches and Warlocks on the Water event Saturday, with costumed paddlers in pointed hats launching from Westfield Beach.
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after they say a man was attacked by someone with a machete early Friday morning.
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man believed to be connected with an assault at a University of Manitoba dorm room.
No injuries have been reported in connection to a house fire in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Saturday evening.
Saskatchewan was one of the regions that experienced one of the hottest heat waves in Canada this summer, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Police are investigating after a Guelph home was broken into early Saturday morning.
Fire crews responded to a fire at a Waterloo waste management site Friday evening.
Trillium Care in Norwich, Ont. has announced they will be closing their facilities, citing “an emergency lack of financial resources necessary to sustain daily operations.”
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a major house fire on the 400 block of 24th Street West on Friday evening.
The Saskatoon Police Service is cautioning residents about a phone scam involving fraudulent lottery claims.
One person is dead after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in eastern Ontario. Frontenac County OPP responded to a crash involving an ATV on a trail in Ardoch, Ont., 30 km north of Sharbot Lake.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Two new interchanges have opened in St. Thomas, Ont. but one main artery is set to close Monday for construction.
Farmers are busy this time of year drying grain. Officials with the Township of Huron Kinloss want to remind residents of the process it takes to do so.
Bracebridge OPP are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a Gravenhurst jewelry store early Saturday morning.
A man was charged after allegedly crashing into a parked OPP cruiser in Tay Township early Sunday morning.
One suspect has been arrested after an armed robbery took place in Windsor.
Police have charged a man with robbery after an incident Saturday afternoon in Chatham.
Donated and reusable household items piled up in trucks outside the Windsor Family Credit Union Centre Saturday afternoon in an effort to divert goods from the landfill.
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
The Hurricanes will be happy to be back home in Lethbridge Saturday night after losing their third in a row on the road Friday night, a 4-1 decision to the Broncos in Swift Current.
About 15,000 students are enrolled at Lethbridge’s post-secondary schools, and now the city is working with those schools to try to find ways to get them s to stick around a while.
A female athlete from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., achieved two big goals at the 2024 World Triathlon championships in Spain last weekend.
Creditors have moved to take ownership of most of the properties in northern Ontario owned by a group of 11 insolvent companies.
Ontario Provincial Police have been cleared in the case of a woman who crashed her vehicle intentionally while she was high on drugs and fled into the woods earlier this year.
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
