Sports

    • Indiana Fever fires coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change

    Ex-Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides is seen during a first-round WNBA basketball playoff game against the Connecticut Sun, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (Jessica Hill / The Associated Press) Ex-Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides is seen during a first-round WNBA basketball playoff game against the Connecticut Sun, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (Jessica Hill / The Associated Press)
    The Indiana Fever fired coach Christie Sides on Sunday, the organization announced.

    Sides went 33-47 in her two seasons with the squad, including going 20-20 this season. The Fever made the playoffs as the sixth seed and were swept in the first round by the Connecticut Sun.

    Indiana is the sixth team to make a coaching change this offseason, with Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington also making moves.

    The Fever have a strong young core led by Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

    "We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth," Fever president of basketball operations Kelly Krauskopf said.

    "While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future."

    Krauskopf came back to the Fever earlier this month after spending time with Indiana Pacers.

