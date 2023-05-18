India’s top court allows bull-taming sport to continue despite criticism from animal rights groups

A bull charges towards tamers during a traditional bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, in the village of Allanganallur, near Madurai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Jan. 17, 2019. India’s top court on Thursday ruled to allow the continuation of the bull-taming sport of jallikattu, which is criticized by animals rights groups but celebrated as cultural heritage in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. (Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo, File) A bull charges towards tamers during a traditional bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, in the village of Allanganallur, near Madurai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Jan. 17, 2019. India’s top court on Thursday ruled to allow the continuation of the bull-taming sport of jallikattu, which is criticized by animals rights groups but celebrated as cultural heritage in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. (Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo, File)

