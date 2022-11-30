In protest-riven Iran, some celebrate U.S. World Cup victory

Iran's Sadegh Moharrami lies on the pitch as teammates check on him during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Iran's Sadegh Moharrami lies on the pitch as teammates check on him during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

MORE SPORTS NEWS