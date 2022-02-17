In photos: Team Canada celebrates women's hockey Olympic gold

Team Canada are once again Olympic champions after defeating the U.S. to win gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics is Beijing, China.



The Canadian women's hockey team beat the defending Olympic champions 3-2 on Thursday.



The win gave Canada its fifth women's hockey Olympic gold medal. Canada fell to the U.S. in the final at the 2018 Winter Games 3-2 in South Korea. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998 in Nagano, Japan.



The win gave Canada its 19th medal at the Beijing Olympics, including four gold.



Here's a look at Team Canada celebrating Olympic gold.

Team Canada celebrates after defeating the United States in women's hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Team Canada's Renata Fast and Ella Shelton celebrate winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Micah Zandee-Hart and Marie-Philip Poulin receive their gold medals after defeating the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Brianne Jenner and Sarah Nurse celebrate with their gold medals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Marie-Philip Poulin celebrates with her gold medal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

