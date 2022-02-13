In photos: Life in Beijing Olympics' closed loop

Beijing -

As the 2022 Winter Olympics in China reaches its halfway point, CTV National News' Vanessa Lee shares some images of what life is like in Beijing's closed bubble.

The bubble in Beijing completely shuts out the more than 10,000 athletes, journalists and other media types from the rest of the city and surrounding venues in what is known as a "closed-loop" system.

Journalists are bussed to the main media centre, about a 15-minute, non-stop ride from thee hotels. The only glimpse of the outside world is through a bus window. The bubble is essentially home the 10,000 people for three straight weeks.

The ambitious scheme, run by thousands of Chinese volunteers and staff, is meant to minimize the spread of COVID-19 inside the Games and prevent it from spilling into the capital city.

Here’s a look at what life is like in the closed loop.

Entrance to our hotel. Security guards will only open the gates for Games shuttle buses and taxis. (Vanessa Lee /CTV National News)

A throat swab is part of our daily routine. Personally, I prefer it over the one up the nose. (Vanessa Lee /CTV National News)

Temperature screening stations in the lobby of the hotel. (Vanessa Lee /CTV National News)

We have to get screened every time we board the shuttle. (Vanessa Lee /CTV National News)

Aboard the shuttle bus: it's 15 minute drive to the Main Press Centre. (Vanessa Lee /CTV National News)

We can only catch a glimpse of the outside world through windows. You can see a woman dancing with her orange ribbon on the right. (Vanessa Lee /CTV National News)

Olympic venues and designated hotels are sealed off from the general public. (Vanessa Lee /CTV National News)

Park outside of the Main Press Centre. It's the only place we are allowed to go for a walk. (Vanessa Lee /CTV National News)

Wishing we could see what life is like on the other side! (Vanessa Lee /CTV National News)

Beijing 2022: What will its legacy be? (Vanessa Lee /CTV National News)