In latest crackdown on violence, Greece bans fans at all top-flight matches for two months
All top-flight soccer matches in Greece will be played without fans in the stadiums for the next two months, in the latest crackdown on supporter violence following a sport-related riot last week that left a police officer with life-threatening injuries.
The government said Monday that it would introduce emergency legislation to make the ban on supporters effective immediately. It will end on Feb. 12 with a possible extension to follow.
This past weekend's professional soccer matches were postponed following a series of violent incidents at matches and last week's riot that occurred outside a volleyball game believed to be led by organized soccer fan groups.
The 31-year-old police officer who was injured in the clashes remains hospitalized in a coma after being hit in the left leg by a flare, causing extensive bleeding and cardiac arrest.
"This murderous attack against a policeman is not the first incident of extreme fan violence in recent years. Criminals in the guise of sports fans are committing serious offenses, seriously injuring and killing people," government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis told reporters.
He said all 14 clubs competing in the top-flight Super League will have to install surveillance cameras inside stadiums and use personalized ticketing systems that require the holder to show identification upon entry before being allowed to admit supporters.
The security systems, including a network of high-resolution surveillance cameras inside stadiums, would have to adhere to standards set by soccer's governing body in Europe, UEFA, Marinakis said.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and taken into police custody in connection with the police officer's injury to face charges of attempted murder. The man, who has not been identified, appeared at an arraignment hearing Monday after being escorted to court in handcuffs by police. He was given until Thursday to prepare his defence.
Violence has plagued Greek soccer for decades despite repeated efforts to crack down on the supporters' associations blamed for the attacks, mostly outside stadiums.
Olympiakos, under new Portuguese head coach Carlos Carvalhal, will face Serbia's Backa Topola in the Europa League at home Thursday without fans as a result of the decision.
But Greek clubs Panathinaikos and PAOK will conclude their European matches with fans. Panathinaikos hosts Maccabi Haifa in Athens Thursday in the Europa League and PAOK hosts HJK Helsinki in the Conference League also on Thursday in Thessaloniki.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Widow takes Ontario police to court over declaration misconduct in her husband's death was 'not serious'
A grieving widow is taking the Ontario Provincial Police to court as she challenges its decision to call the misconduct of an officer that contributed to her husband’s death 'not of a serious nature.'
WATCH LIVE Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over the age of 87 will be the first cohort that can apply to join a new federal dental-benefits plan, which will be phased in slowly over the next year.
Canadians Googled a lot of things in 2023, here are some of the top queries
From the Women's World Cup and Jeremy Renner to the Titan submersible, deadly earthquakes and the war in Gaza, Canadians searched far and wide on Google this year. These are the top queries in Canada for 2023.
WATCH LIVE 'I know I messed up': Speaker Fergus testifying about video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus is testifying Monday morning before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he "messed up.'
Toronto police to provide update on incident that left woman, 2 kids in critical condition
The acting inspector of the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit will be providing an update Monday on an incident in Scarborough that left a woman and two children with critical injuries on Sunday night.
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
Why Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' became so popular - and stayed that way
If anything about Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" annoys you, best to avoid shopping malls now. Or the radio. Maybe music altogether, for that matter.
Israel battles militants in Gaza's main cities, with civilians trapped in the fighting
Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants in Gaza's two largest cities on Monday, with civilians still trapped in the fighting even after hundreds of thousands have fled to other parts of the besieged territory.
Nearly half of Canadians think carbon tax is ineffective at fighting climate change: Nanos
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling slightly more confident in the carbon tax’s effectiveness at combatting climate change than they were a few months ago—but uncertainty is still high.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 'I know I messed up': Speaker Fergus testifying about video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus is testifying Monday morning before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he "messed up.'
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over the age of 87 will be the first cohort that can apply to join a new federal dental-benefits plan, which will be phased in slowly over the next year.
-
Nearly half of Canadians think carbon tax is ineffective at fighting climate change: Nanos
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling slightly more confident in the carbon tax’s effectiveness at combatting climate change than they were a few months ago—but uncertainty is still high.
Health
-
Doctor and self-exiled activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China dies at 95
Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States.
-
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
-
Quebec health reform bill passes after government invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
Sci-Tech
-
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
-
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
-
Pompeii archaeologists uncover bakery that doubled as a prison
An ancient bakery operated by slaves has been discovered in the ruins of Pompeii, the Pompeii Archaeological Park said in a statement released Friday.
Entertainment
-
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
-
Why Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' became so popular - and stayed that way
If anything about Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" annoys you, best to avoid shopping malls now. Or the radio. Maybe music altogether, for that matter.
-
BTS members RM and V start compulsory military service in South Korea. Band seeks to reunite in 2025
Singers RM and V of the K-pop band BTS began their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management agency announced Monday. This came a day before two of their bandmates, Jimin and Jung Kook, were also expected to report for duty.