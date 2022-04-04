Iga Swiatek becomes 1st Polish tennis player ranked No. 1

Iga Swiatek, right, holds up her trophy after beating Naomi Osaka of Japan, left, at the Miami Open tennis tournament finals, on April 2, 2022. (Wilfredo Lee / AP) Iga Swiatek, right, holds up her trophy after beating Naomi Osaka of Japan, left, at the Miami Open tennis tournament finals, on April 2, 2022. (Wilfredo Lee / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS