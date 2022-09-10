Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for first U.S. Open title, third Grand Slam

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, poses for a photo with the championship trophy after defeating Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Iga Swiatek, of Poland, poses for a photo with the championship trophy after defeating Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

