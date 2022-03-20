Iditarod ends as last musher crosses the finish line in Nome

Veteran musher Aaron Burmeister rides on a mostly bare-ice stretch of trail during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, as he reaches Unalakleet, Alaska on Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP) Veteran musher Aaron Burmeister rides on a mostly bare-ice stretch of trail during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, as he reaches Unalakleet, Alaska on Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS