Iditarod co-founder's grandson Ryan Redington wins dog race

Ryan Redington poses with his lead dogs Sven, left, and Ghost, after he won the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Nome, Alaska. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP) Ryan Redington poses with his lead dogs Sven, left, and Ghost, after he won the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Nome, Alaska. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS