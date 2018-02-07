Ice fishing in Pyeongchang: Lisa LaFlamme tries a local pastime
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 10:30PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 7, 2018 11:31PM EST
Ice fishing isn’t exactly an Olympic sport, but the South Korean pastime is on offer in Pyeongchang for any athletes looking to test their patience.
CTV’s Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme tried her hand at ice fishing in the Pyeongchang Valley alongside a master of the craft.
Watch the video above to see how she fared.