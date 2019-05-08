Ibaka needs repair work after taking inadvertent elbow from Raptors teammate
Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka (9) returns to the court after getting stitches during first half NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 12:53AM EDT
TORONTO -- Raptors forward Serge Ibaka needed some repair work Tuesday after taking an inadvertent elbow from teammate Kawhi Leonard in Game 5 of Toronto's playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The incident occurred under the Raptors basket with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter. The six-foot-10 Ibaka, no shrinking violet when it comes to bodily contact, took the elbow to the forehead in a scrum of bodies going for a rebound.
Ibaka, a towel to his face, headed to the locker-room for treatment but was back on the bench with three stitches and a bandage on his forehead before the quarter ended.
He started the second quarter, stitches and all. And he drew cheers with a one-handed dunk for his first bucket.
"They make 'em TOUGH up North," the Raptors tweeted above a photo showing the plaster over a generous-sized hematoma above Ibaka's left eye.