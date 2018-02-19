Doping in curling? Seriously?

Twitter users are incredulous over the latest doping allegations at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, not because it’s a Russian being accused – they expected that – but because he allegedly took drugs to be better at curling.

Russian officials revealed on Sunday that Alexander Krushelnitsky had tested positive for the banned substance meldonium. Krushelnitsky allegedly failed a doping test after winning bronze in mixed doubles curling with his wife and partner, Anastasia Bryzgalova. Canada won gold in the same event.

The charge could put Russia’s reinstatement with the International Olympic Committee in jeopardy.

News of the charge touched off a wave of ridicule on social media, with many openly questioning how a performance-enhancing drug would possibly help someone sweep the ice faster.

“I’ve seen it all now,” one user tweeted.

“Doping for curling. And it’s a Russian,” tweeted another user. “Why does the Onion even bother anymore?”

A Russian curler is suspected of doping. Curling? That's like taking PEDs to enhance your lawn mowing abilities. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) February 18, 2018

Doping in curling. What a time to be alive. — vaccine haver (@kerrence) February 19, 2018

I’m sorry but reading “doping scandal in curling” may just be the funniest thing that I’ve ever read in my life... seriously? �� �� — Chris Booker (@ChrisBooker) February 19, 2018

Someone from the russian olympic curling team got caught doping. Curling. CURLING. THE ONE THAT’S JUST SKIDDING IRONS ALONG ICE. THAT’S WHAT OLD MEN DO WHILE THEY WAIT FOR CHEESE TO MATURE. WHY DO YOU NEED PERFORMANCE ENHANCING DRUGS. — Joie DeVEVO (@donniemnemonic) February 19, 2018

[Russian curler accused of doping]



*picks up curling stone and throws it like a softball* — Beverlicious�� (@blade_funner) February 19, 2018

Doping scandal in curling. CURLING!!!!!!! Why would you need drugs for curling? — Pony Boy (@biggestbossfan) February 19, 2018

Russia’s team and colours are officially banned from the 2018 Winter Games, but 168 of its athletes are competing under the name Olympic Athlete from Russia.

With files from The Associated Press