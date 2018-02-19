Doping in curling? Seriously?

Twitter users are incredulous over the latest doping allegations at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, not because it’s a Russian being accused – they expected that – but because he allegedly took drugs to be better at curling.

Russian officials revealed on Sunday that Alexander Krushelnitsky had tested positive for the banned substance meldonium. Krushelnitsky allegedly failed a doping test after winning bronze in mixed doubles curling with his wife and partner, Anastasia Bryzgalova. Canada won gold in the same event.

The charge could put Russia’s reinstatement with the International Olympic Committee in jeopardy.

News of the charge touched off a wave of ridicule on social media, with many openly questioning how a performance-enhancing drug would possibly help someone sweep the ice faster.

“I’ve seen it all now,” one user tweeted.

“Doping for curling. And it’s a Russian,” tweeted another user. “Why does the Onion even bother anymore?”

Russia’s team and colours are officially banned from the 2018 Winter Games, but 168 of its athletes are competing under the name Olympic Athlete from Russia.

With files from The Associated Press