'I’m not proud of it': Jason Kelce apologizes after video shows him spiking a cellphone after fan used a homophobic slur

    Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce prepares for his ESPN debut at an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bill and the New York Jets, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis, File) Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce prepares for his ESPN debut at an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bill and the New York Jets, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis, File)
    Jason Kelce issued an apology during ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” after a viral video captured a “heated moment” between the retired Super Bowl champion and a fan over the weekend.

    The video shows an interaction between Kelce and a heckler outside the stadium where Penn State played Ohio State on Saturday. Kelce was at the game as part of Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest put on by ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

    A fan is heard using a homophobic slur directed at Kelce about his brother Travis, who is dating Taylor Swift. Jason Kelce turns around, grabs someone’s cellphone, and spikes it to the ground.

    Kelce is then heard repeating the homophobic slur towards the person.

    “I think everybody’s seen on social media everything that took place this week,” Kelce said at the top of the Monday night show. “I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it. In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing.”

    Kelce added he tries to live his life “by the golden rule,” treating people with decency and respect, and he will continue to do so, despite falling short over the weekend.

    During a post-game press conference on Saturday, Penn State head coach James Franklin said he wished the interaction never happened.

    “I wanted him to have a wonderful experience,” Franklin said of Kelce. “I saw something that I wasn’t very proud of. I wish that didn’t happen.”

    In a statement to CNN, Penn State Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

    CNN’s Kia Fatahi and Sara Smart contributed to this report

