'I'm a legend': Fury retains heavyweight belt in final fight

Tyson Fury, left, knocks down Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London, on April 23, 2022. (Nick Potts / PA via AP) Tyson Fury, left, knocks down Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London, on April 23, 2022. (Nick Potts / PA via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS