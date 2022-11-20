'I can start': Alphonso Davies eases fitness concerns ahead of Canada’s World Cup opener

Alphonso Davies of Canada, pictured here in June, ensured he will be available to play in Canada's World Cup opener against Belgium on Wednesday if called upon. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images) Alphonso Davies of Canada, pictured here in June, ensured he will be available to play in Canada's World Cup opener against Belgium on Wednesday if called upon. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS