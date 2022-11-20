'I can start': Alphonso Davies eases fitness concerns ahead of Canada’s World Cup opener

Three days out from Canada’s first World Cup game in 36 years, star player Alphonso Davies has eased any concerns regarding his availability.

In an interview with TSN’s James Duthie on Sunday, the Bayern Munich defender said he is ready to play in Canada’s opener against Belgium if called upon by head coach John Herdman.

Davies picked up a hamstring injury on Nov. 5 and only joined up with the team in Qatar on Friday.

“When I picked up the injury at first, I was devastated,” said Davies. “Not just for me, but for the team I was playing on at the time (Bayern Munich) and obviously the World Cup.”

“But luckily, it wasn't too bad of an injury and [I’m] still in recovery, still trying to heal. It’s [been] quite a while. I'm just happy to be here and happy to represent my country.”

When asked if he feels fit enough to play against second-ranked Belgium on Wednesday, Davies remained optimistic.

“Yeah definitely, I think that I can start the first game and play the first game,” he said. “They wouldn't put me on the pitch if it was 50/50. I think they 100 per cent knew that I'll be able to recover well and be able to play this tournament.”

“I'm ready to start.”

The news will come as a huge relief for Herdman and the squad, as well as Canadian soccer fans across the country.

However, injury concerns linger for midfielder Stephen Eustaquio and goalkeeper Milan Borjan with their availability still up in the air.

Canada kickoff their World Cup campaign on Wednesday against Belgium at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. Pre-match coverage begins on CTV and TSN at 10:45 a.m. EST/7:45 a.m. PST.